Rajasthan Nursery Teacher Recruitment 2018: Apply For 1310 Vacancies

Application Begins For Rajasthan Nursery Teacher Recruitment 2018

RSMSSB has begun the application process for Pre-Primary Education Teacher Direct Recruitment Exam 2018. The recruitment will be done for 1310 vacancies. The last date to apply for the vacancy is October 28, 2018. The selection for the posts will be done through a written test which will be objective in nature. The exam will tentatively be conducted in November/December 2018.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate should have passed senior secondary examination form Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan or should possess any other equivalent qualification.

The candidate should have completed NTT course from an institute recognized by NCTE.

The candidate should have working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagri script and should have the knowledge of culture and tradition of Rajasthan.

Application Process

Candidates can apply for the recruitment through RSMSSB official website: www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can also apply through 'e-mitra kiosk/jan suvidha centres'.

The application fee for general and creamy layer OBC category candidates is Rs. 450. For non-creamy layer OBC candidates form Rajasthan, the application fee is Rs. 350. The application fee for physically handicapped candidates, and SC/ST candidates from Rajasthan is Rs. 250.

Candidates may have to pay additional Rs. 30 if they use the services of an e-mitra kiosk or jan suvidha centre.

