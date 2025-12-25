Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test 2025 Registration Started, Apply Here

Haryana TET 2025: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has started the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2025 registration. Aspirants can apply for the test on the board's official website bseh.org.in. The last date to apply is January 4, 2026 (12 pm).

Candidates can apply to become a teacher at three different levels - Primary Teacher (Level 1) for teaching Classes 1 to 5, Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) (Level 2) for Classes 6 to 8 and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) (Level 3) for Classes 9 to 12.

Haryana TET 2025: How To Register For The 2025 Haryana TET?

Visit the official website bseh.org.in.

Click on "Apply online for HTET 2025" under "News" section.

Then, click on "Apply online" and "Click here for New Registration".

Enter your personal details, click on "Save and proceed" and submit other details, documents as required.

Once registered, pay and verify your fee payment and fill the application form.

You can view and download your filled application form through the same window.

Direct link to apply - "HTET 2025 Registration Link".

The 2024 HTET was held on July 30 and July 31 at 673 exam centres across the state and nearly 4 lakh candidates had appeared. The results were out on November 10, 2025.

HTET is a state-level assessment aimed at determining the eligibility of candidates for teaching positions (PRT, PGT, TGT) in government schools across Haryana.