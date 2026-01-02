HP TET November 2025 Result Out: Here's Direct Link To Download Scorecard

HP TET November 2025 Result OUT: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) November 2025 results today, January 2, 2026. The examinations were conducted across the state at various centres in morning and evening sessions on November 2, 5, 8, 9, and 16, 2025 for the following subjects:
- TGT Arts
- TGT Medical
- TGT Non-Medical
- TGT Hindi
- Special Educator TET (Pre-Primary to Class V)
- Special Educator TET (Class VI to XII)
- Punjabi
- Urdu
- JBT
- TGT Sanskrit
Candidates can check their results by visiting the official website: hpbose.org. They must use their Roll Number or Application Number to access their scorecard.
How To Download HP TET November 2025 Scorecard PDF
- Visit the official website: hpbose.org
- Click on the link titled 'HP TET November 2025 Result'
- You will be redirected to the login page
- Enter your registration number, date of birth, and other required details
- The HP TET November 2025 result will appear on the screen
- Download and save the result for future reference
Direct Link To Download HP TET November 2025 Scorecard
Earlier, the HPTET final answer key 2025 was released on December 2, 2025. Candidates can check and download the final answer key PDF from the official website, hpbose.org. The final result has been prepared based on the Final Answer Key, which was updated after reviewing objections raised by candidates on the Provisional Answer Key. The Final Answer Key and results are available on hpbose.org.
Disqualifications & Answer Key
During the exams, two cases of malpractice were reported:
TGT Hindi (Roll No. 2561140002)
JBT (Roll No. 2529110020)
Both candidates were disqualified for one year by the UMC branch.
Certificate Availability
Those who have cleared the exam can also access their HP TET certificates on Digilocker.
For any queries, candidates may contact HPBOSE at 01892-242192.