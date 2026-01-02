HP TET November 2025 Result Out: Here's Direct Link To Download Scorecard

HP TET November 2025 Result OUT: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) November 2025 results today, January 2, 2026. The examinations were conducted across the state at various centres in morning and evening sessions on November 2, 5, 8, 9, and 16, 2025 for the following subjects:

TGT Arts

TGT Medical

TGT Non-Medical

TGT Hindi

Special Educator TET (Pre-Primary to Class V)

Special Educator TET (Class VI to XII)

Punjabi

Urdu

JBT

TGT Sanskrit

Candidates can check their results by visiting the official website: hpbose.org. They must use their Roll Number or Application Number to access their scorecard.

How To Download HP TET November 2025 Scorecard PDF

Visit the official website: hpbose.org

Click on the link titled 'HP TET November 2025 Result'

You will be redirected to the login page

Enter your registration number, date of birth, and other required details

The HP TET November 2025 result will appear on the screen

Download and save the result for future reference

Direct Link To Download HP TET November 2025 Scorecard

Earlier, the HPTET final answer key 2025 was released on December 2, 2025. Candidates can check and download the final answer key PDF from the official website, hpbose.org. The final result has been prepared based on the Final Answer Key, which was updated after reviewing objections raised by candidates on the Provisional Answer Key. The Final Answer Key and results are available on hpbose.org.

Disqualifications & Answer Key

During the exams, two cases of malpractice were reported:

TGT Hindi (Roll No. 2561140002)

JBT (Roll No. 2529110020)

Both candidates were disqualified for one year by the UMC branch.

Certificate Availability

Those who have cleared the exam can also access their HP TET certificates on Digilocker.

For any queries, candidates may contact HPBOSE at 01892-242192.