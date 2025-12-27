Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test January 2026 Hall Ticket Out, Download Directly Here

TG TET January 2026 Hall Ticket Live: The Department of School Education, Government of Telangana, has released the hall ticket for Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TGTET) January 2026 session. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website using their login credentials.
The teacher eligibility test will be conducted online as a Computer-Based Test (CBT) between January 3 and January 31, 2026.
TG TET 2026 Hall Ticket: Direct Download Link
How To Download TG TET 2026 Hall Ticket
- Visit the official TS TET website, tgtet.aptonline.in/tgtet/
- Click on the "Hall Ticket Download" link
- Enter Journal Number and Date of Birth
- Submit details to view the admit card
- Verify details and download the hall ticket
Details Mentioned on TS TET Hall Ticket
The admit card contains:
- Candidate's name and personal details
- Registration and roll number
- Exam date, time, and shift
- Exam centre name and address
Exam day instructions
TG TET 2026 Exam Date and Shift Timings
The exam will be held in two shifts:
- Shift 1: 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM
- Shift 2: 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM
TG TET 2026 Exam Structure
The structure and content of each part of Paper 1 and Paper 2 of TGTET January 2026, along with the distribution of the total 150 marks across different sections, are provided in the Information Bulletin.
Paper 1: For teaching Classes 1 to 5
Paper 2: For teaching Classes 6 to 8
Candidates aiming to teach Classes 1 to 8 must appear for both papers
TG TET 2026 Pass Criteria
- General / EWS: 60% and above
- BC: 50% and above
- SC / ST / Differently-abled: 40% and above
TG TET Certificate Validity
The TG TET qualifying certificate will remain valid for life, unless notified otherwise by the Telangana government.
Weightage Of TG TET Score
The TG TET score carries 20% weightage in the Teacher Recruitment Test conducted by the state.
TG TET January 2026: Key Dates
- Hall ticket download: December 27, 2025 onwards
- Exam dates: January 3-31, 2026
- Result declaration: February 10-16, 2026