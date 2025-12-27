Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test January 2026 Hall Ticket Out, Download Directly Here

TG TET January 2026 Hall Ticket Live: The Department of School Education, Government of Telangana, has released the hall ticket for Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TGTET) January 2026 session. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website using their login credentials.

The teacher eligibility test will be conducted online as a Computer-Based Test (CBT) between January 3 and January 31, 2026.

TG TET 2026 Hall Ticket: Direct Download Link

How To Download TG TET 2026 Hall Ticket

Visit the official TS TET website, tgtet.aptonline.in/tgtet/

Click on the "Hall Ticket Download" link

Enter Journal Number and Date of Birth

Submit details to view the admit card

Verify details and download the hall ticket

Details Mentioned on TS TET Hall Ticket

The admit card contains:

Candidate's name and personal details

Registration and roll number

Exam date, time, and shift

Exam centre name and address

Exam day instructions



TG TET 2026 Exam Date and Shift Timings

The exam will be held in two shifts:

Shift 1: 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM

Shift 2: 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM

TG TET 2026 Exam Structure

The structure and content of each part of Paper 1 and Paper 2 of TGTET January 2026, along with the distribution of the total 150 marks across different sections, are provided in the Information Bulletin.

Paper 1: For teaching Classes 1 to 5

Paper 2: For teaching Classes 6 to 8

Candidates aiming to teach Classes 1 to 8 must appear for both papers

TG TET 2026 Pass Criteria

General / EWS: 60% and above

BC: 50% and above

SC / ST / Differently-abled: 40% and above

TG TET Certificate Validity



The TG TET qualifying certificate will remain valid for life, unless notified otherwise by the Telangana government.



Weightage Of TG TET Score



The TG TET score carries 20% weightage in the Teacher Recruitment Test conducted by the state.



TG TET January 2026: Key Dates