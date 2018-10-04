ALP, Technician Recruitment At RITES Limited

RITES Recruitment 2018 For ALP, Technician Post

Recruitment to Assistant Loco Pilot and Technician posts has been notified by RITES, Gurgaon. A total of 40 vacancies have been notified by the recruiting body. The maximum age limit is 40 years and the cut off date for calculation of age is October 1, 2018. The last date to register for the recruitment is October 23, 2018. RITES will conduct written test for selection to the post however the date of written test will be notified later. Interested candidates can apply at the official website rites.com.

Candidates with Diploma Mechanical Engineering/ Electrical Engineering/ Automobile Engineering are eligible to apply for ALP post.

Railway apprentice or candidates with ITI in Diesel Mechanic, Mechanic (Motor Vehicle), Heat Engine, Refrigeration & AC Mechanic, Tractor Mechanic trade, electrician/ wireman/ Mechanic (Radio & TV)/ Electronic Mechanic trade are eligible to apply for Technician grade III post.

Applicants should note that minimum 3 and 6 years of work experience is required to apply for the ALP and Technician posts, respectively.

Candidates should also fulfill the medical standards as set by the recruiting body, details of which are available in the official notification.

'Candidates will be required to clear the screening test for confirmation of their services at the end of the probation period. Those who fail to qualify in the screening test, their probation period may be extended and further action taken in accordance with the policy of the Company,' reads the notice.

