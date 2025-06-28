Parag Tyagi Breaks Down While Performing Wife Shefali Jariwala's Last Rites. Watch

Actor and model Shefali Jariwala's last rites were performed in Mumbai on Saturday evening, with close family members and friends in attendance.

What's Happening

A viral video shows Shefali Jariwala's husband and actor Parag Tyagi breaking down during the rituals.

He can be seen struggling to hold back tears as he performed her last rites.

Actor and close friend Arti Singh was also present at the funeral and appeared visibly emotional.

Others who came to pay their respects included Arti Singh's husband Dipak Chauhan, Mahira Sharma, singer Sunidhi Chauhan and Hindustani Bhau.

Background

Shefali Jariwala reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest at her Mumbai residence late Friday. Parag Tyagi rushed her to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Visuals from outside the hospital showed Parag in tears. The family has not released an official statement yet.

Shefali first rose to fame with the 2002 music video Kaanta Laga, which became a massive hit. She later appeared in the film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, alongside Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan.

In later years, she transitioned to television, participating in the dance reality show Nach Baliye with her husband Parag Tyagi, and later entering the Bigg Boss 13 house.

Her entry into Bigg Boss drew attention, particularly due to her past relationship with fellow contestant and late actor Sidharth Shukla. The two had dated over a decade ago.