Scientific Officer/ Technical Officer Jobs At Atomic Energy Regulatory Board, Mumbai

AERB Recruitment 2018 For Scientific Officer/ Technical Officer

Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB), Mumbai has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Scientific Officer/ Technical Officer. A total of 20 posts have been notified by AERB for recruitment in Mechanical / Electrical / Chemical/ Nuclear / Civil (Geo-technical)/ Instrumentation and Control/ Electronics disciplines. 'AERB has its Headquarters at Mumbai and regional offices at Chennai, Delhi and Kolkata. AERB has its Safety Research Institute at Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu. The selected candidates may be posted to any part of India,' reads the job notice.

Interested candidates can apply latest by October 31, 2018.

Candidates with B. Tech./B.E. (in the given disciplines) or M. Tech. or M.E. (after B. Tech/B.E./ M.Sc) or Ph.D or M.Sc. Physics with Diploma in Radiation Physics (Dip. RP) from BARC, Mumbai are eligible to apply for the posts.

'Application fee is Rs. 500/-. Mode of payment of the Application Fee is through online. Fee is exempted for candidates belonging to SC/ST, ex-servicemen and women categories. Fee once paid shall not be refunded under any circumstances and cannot be held in reserve for any other recruitment. Application fee should be paid on or before the last date of the receipt of online applications,' says the recruiting body.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of interview. Candidates will be shortlisted for interview on the basis of their academic qualification, professional qualification and experience.

