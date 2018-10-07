UPTET 2018: Website Not Responding? Use This Alternate Link To Submit Your Exam Fee

UPTET 2018 Application Link: Use This Link For Exam Fee If Upbasiceduboard.gov.in Not Working

A new link for submitting UPTET 2018 online form fee is available now. The candidates may go to this link (Click Here or Here) and pay their fees for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test 2018 or UPTET 2018. The official and primary link of the exmamination, upbasiceduboard.gov.in, is not opening since morning. October 7, 2018, i.e, today is the last date for the registration of the test which is being conducted for the eligibility in primary and upper primary schools in the state.

Tomorrow is the last date for submitting the UPTET 2018 fee.

UPTET 2018 online application: How to submit your fee

UPTET 2018: Use This Alternate Link To Submit Your Exam Fee

Here's is how to submit your fee in this alternate website:

Step I: Go to the website, http://upbasiceduboard.gov.in/hdf/payFee.aspx or http://164.100.181.110/hdf/payFee.aspx

Step II:Enter your registration details, i.e, registration number, date of birth, the captcha given there

Step III:Click on proceed to submit fee

Step IV:On next page, choose the payment options; like Credit Card, Debit Card or Net Banking

Step V:Pay your fee

Step VI:Complete your payment and application process.

The UPTET 2018 exam will be held in two sessions on November 4. The first session will be from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm for Primary level candidates. The second session will be from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm for Upper Primary candidates, said the notification.

UPTET website not responding

Meanwhile, after the UPTET portal stopped responding, the applicants have taken the issue to social media.

@myogiadityanath UPTET FORM FOR JUNIOR LEVEL IS NOT BEING SUBMITTED DESPITE SEVERAL EFFORTS TODAY pic.twitter.com/GiVWLTAzjb — Vinay Kumar (@ri_vinay) October 7, 2018

Greatest challenge to submitt fee in UPTET. — Ramdeo prajapati (@Ramdeopra82) October 7, 2018

Click here for more Jobs News