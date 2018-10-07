UPTET 2018 Registration Ends Today @ Upbasiceduboard.gov.in, Here's How To Apply

UPTET 2018 Online Form Available @ Upbasiceduboard.gov.in, Here's How To Apply

UPTET 2018 application registration process ends today. The Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test or UPTET 2018 for the recruitment of Primary and Upper Primary teachers in state schools will be held on November 4. The UPTET online form can be found at the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board, upbasiceduboard.gov.in. Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria have time till today evening to apply for UPTET 2018 exam. The last date to submit application fee UPTET online form is October 8, 2018 (when we checked last, the official website of UP Basic Education Board is not responding. We will update this story when the website comes back to normal).

According to reports, more than 4 lakh candidates have applied for this teacher eligibility exam so far.

The UPTET registration, eligibility and other details from the official website of the Board.

UPTET 2018: Here's how to apply

Follow the steps given here to apply for UPTET 2018:

Step One : Visit the official website of UPTET 2018: www.upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

Step Two : On the homepage, you will find a UPTET 2018 application link; click on it.

Step Three : On next page, enter the details.

Step Four : Submit application fee and complete the UPTET application process

Step Five : Take a printout of the completed application form for future use.

The UPTET 2018 exam will be held in two sessions on November 4. The first session will be from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm for Primary level candidates. The second session will be from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm for Upper Primary candidates, said the notification.

The UPTET answer key for the exam will be uploaded on the UPBEB official website on November 5, 2018. Candidates will be allowed to submit their objections on the UPTET answer key. The final result for the UPTET 2018 exam will be released on November 20, 2018.

