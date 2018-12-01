UPTET 2018: Final Answer Key Released, Results Expected Soon

UPTET 2018: Final Answer Key Released @ Upbasiceduboard.gov.in

UPTET 2018 Result: Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board or 'Upbasiceduboard' as it famously known as, has released the revised answer key for UPTET 2018 yesterday and with this the results declaration can be expected anytime soon. The UPTET revised answer key is available on the official website, upbasiceduboard.gov.in. The answer key released is the final and the score for candidates will be prepared on the basis of this final UPTET 2018 answer key. The preliminary answer key for UPTET 2018 was released on November 22, 2018 for the exam held on November 4, 2018.

As per some reports, more than 12 answers were wrong in the provisional answer key released earlier.

UPTET is a qualifying examination for recruitment of assistant teachers in government and government-aided schools in Uttar Pradesh. Based on the UPTET 2018 result, candidates will be able to apply for teacher recruitment.

UPTET 2018 Final Answer Key: Check Here

The applicants can access the final UPTET answer key here:

UPTET 2018 final answer key: Primary

UPTET 2018 final answer key: Upper Primary

If the candidates want to access the UPTET 2018 final answer key from the official website, follow the steps given here:

Step I : Visit the to the official website for UPTET 2018, upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

Step II : On the homepage, you will find two links of Primary and Upper Primary UPTET 2018 answer keys.

Step III : Click on UPTET Revised Answer Key link.

Step IV: A PDF page will open and check your keys there

UPTET 2018 provisional answer key was released on November 22 and candidates were asked to submit objections, if any, on November 23, 2018.

UPTET 2018 Result: When

The final result will be prepared on the basis of this revised UPTET 2018 answer key. As the final keys are out, the candidates can expect UPTET 2018 result soon.

