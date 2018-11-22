UPTET Answer Key 2018 Released @ Upbasiceduboard.gov.in

UPTET Answer Key 2018: Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board Or UP Basic Education Board has published the UPTET answer key 2018 on the official website of the exam. Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test or UPTET 2018 was held on November 18, 2018 for the recruitment of lower primary and upper primary teachers in the state. The candidates may raise objections, if any, towards the UPTET answer key released today. A facility has been provided on the official website to raise the objections. UPTET 2018 answer key has been uploaded on the homepage of the Uttar Pradesh TET website, upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

Direct Link For UPTET 2018 Answer Key Primary Level

Direct Link For UPTET 2018 Answer Key Upper Primary Level

UPTET Answer Key 2018: Highlights

Answer Keys are available for all four sets/ series

The last date to submit objections is November 23 till 6.00 pm.

Objections must be submitted to the mail uptethelpline@gmail.com

As happened earlier in several occasions, the official website of the UP Basic Education Board may not respond when the candidates try to access UPTET answer key. The candidates are advised to have patience and wait for more updates in this regard from UPTET website and here.

In order to be eligible to UPTET for teachers of class 1 to 5, minimum academic qualification was either a Bachelor degree or intermediate. For teachers of class 6 to 8, minimum academic qualification required was a Bachelor degree.

UPTET 2018 Answer Key: How to check

Follow these steps:

Step One:

Go to the official portal of UPTET 2018 hosted by Uttar Pradesh Exam Regulatory Authority, upbasiceduboard.gov.in

Step Two:

On the homepage, you may find two links of Primary and Upper Primary UPTET 2018 answer keys

Step Three:

Click on your UPTET Answer Key link

Step Four:

Click on your answer key link

Step Five: Check your answer keys from the next page open

Use the links provided there to raise objections on the UP TET answer keys released today.

Click here for more Jobs News