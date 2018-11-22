AP DSC Releases TRT, TET Hall Ticket Dates

AP DSC Hall Ticket 2018: Know How To Download

Commissioner of School Education, Andhra Pradesh has released the hall ticket dates for TRT, TET cum TRT exam. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the hall tickets from December 1. The hall tickets will be available on the official website of AP DSC at apdsc.apcfss.in. Candidates can download it using their registration details like date of birth, roll number and registration number. Online registration for the massive teacher recruitment process concluded last week and as per reports more than 6 lakh candidates have registered against 7729 posts.

AP DSC Teacher Recruitment: Hall Ticket Dates

The selected candidates will be recruited to Government Zilla Parishad Schools, Mandal Parishad Schools, Municipal Schools, Model Schools, Tribal Welfare schools and AP Residential Educational Institutions.

For selecting candidates, the Board will conduct computer based test in all the districts.

Click here for School Education Exam Schedule

Click here forResidential School Exam Schedule

Click here for more Jobs News