AP DSC SGT Exam Centre Option Window Open; Here's How To Register

AP DSC SGT Test Centre: Option window for Secondary Grade Teachers exam open now

AP DSC 2018: Andhra Pradesh District Selection Committee or AP DSC has opened the window for entering the exam centre option for candidates who have registered for the Secondary Grade Teachers or SGT recruitment exam scheduled next month. The registration window will remain open till December 24 and the candidates will have to appear for the test in the district in which they seek recruitment or in adjacent districts of neighbouring states. The AP DSC will release the hall ticket for the Secondary Grade Teachers recruitment exam from January 10, 2019.

The Committee, on last week, released the admit card for School Assistant recruitment exam which is scheduled for the last week of December.

The AP DSC has invited applications for the recruitment to the posts of School Assistants, Language Pandits, Secondary Grade Teachers, Physical Education Teachers and Music, Craft, Art and Drawing teachers in Government, Zilla Parishad, Mandal Parishad, Municipal and Tribal Welfare Schools in the state through the Selection Committee.

The Computer Based Test for Secondary Grade Teacher (all media), including special schools in East Godavari district, will be conducted in all districts of Andhra Pradesh.

AP DSC SGT exam centre option: How to process

AP DSC SGT exam centre option window has been opened at apdsc.apcfss.in

Follow these steps to choose your AP DSC SGT exam centre:

Step One : Visit the official website of AP DSC recruitment process, apdsc.apcfss.in

Step Two : Click on the "Opt Exam District for SGT" link provided on the homepage

Step Three : On next page, enter your candidate ID, date of birth and Aadhar number

Step Four : Click on "Get OTP"

Step Five : Enter the OTP sent to you on the next page

Step Six : On next page, complete the exam centre selection formalities

Step Seven: Submit the details

Note: Candidates will not find the AP DSC recruitment 2018 details and pages on apdsc.cgg.gov.in. For finding details on AP DSC exam 2018 details, they need to visit apdsc.apcfss.in.

Click here for more Jobs News