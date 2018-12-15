AP DSC Hall Ticket Today For School Assistant Exam @ Apdsc.apcfss.in; Details Here

AP DSC Hall Ticket 2018: School Assistant Admit Card Today @ Apdsc.apcfss.in

AP DSC Hall Ticket 2018: Andhra Pradesh District Selection Committee or AP DSC will release the hall ticket for the school assistant recruitment exams scheduled for last week of this December today. The AP DSC school assistant hall ticket or admit card for both languages and non-languages candidates is expected to be released on the official website, apdsc.apcfss.in. The recruitment examinations will be held on December 24, 26 and 27 for non-languages' candidates and on December 28 for languages' candidates. The registration process for this recruitment, popularly known as AP DSC TRT and TETcumTRT, began in November this year for a total 7,729 teacher vacancies.

The appointment will be based on the Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT) and Teacher Eligibility Test cum Teacher Recruitment Test (TETcumTRT) conducted by the AP DSC.

The selected candidates will be recruited to Government Zilla Parishad Schools, Mandal Parishad Schools, Municipal Schools, Model Schools, Tribal Welfare schools and AP Residential Educational Institutions.

The AP DSC is also organising recruitment exams for the posts of Post Graduate Teacher, Trained Graduate Teacher, Physical Education Teacher and Language Pandits, for which, the tests will be held later in December and in the first week of January next year. The AP DSC admit card for these exams will be released later.

Soon after the AP DSC hall tickets are released online, candidates may able to access them using their date of birth, roll number and registration number.

AP DSC hall ticket 2018: New schedule for TRT, TET cum TRT exams

School Assistant (Non Languages): December 24, 26 and 27

School Assistant (Languages): December 28, 2018

Post Graduate Teacher: December 29, 2018

Trained Graduate Teacher and PET: December 30, 2018 and January 1, 2019

Principals, Music, Craft and Art & Drawing: January 2, 2019

Language Pandits: January 3, 2019

Secondary Grade Teachers: January 18 to 30, 2019

AP DSC hall ticket 2018: How to download

Follow the steps given here to download your AP DSC hall ticket:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the AP DSC recruitment process, apdsc.apcfss.in

Step 2: Click on the AP DSC hall ticket link

Step 3: On next page, enter date of birth, roll number and registration number

Step 4: Submit the details and download your hall ticket

