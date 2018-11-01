AP DSC Recruitment 2018: TET TRT Registration Begins For 7,729 Posts

AP DSC TET TRT Registration Begins @ Apdsc.apcfss.in, Cse.ap.gov.in For 7,729 Posts

The registration for 7,729 DSC or District Selection Committee teachers post recruitment has begun on the official websites of the Andhra Pradesh Department of School Education. The registration process for this AP DSC TRT and TETcumTRT has started the online application process for recruitment of 7729 teachers based on the Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT) and Teacher Eligibility Test cum Teacher Recruitment Test (TETcumTRT) from today, November 1, 2018. The application forms can be submitted through the official websites, cse.ap.gov.in and Apdsc.apcfss.in between November 1 and 16, 2018.

The selected candidates will be recruited to Government Zilla Parishad Schools, Mandal Parishad Schools, Municipal Schools, Model Schools, Tribal Welfare schools and AP Residential Educational Institutions.

The applicants are required to go through the Information Bulletin carefully and should satisfy themselves as to their eligibility for this Recruitment, before making payment of fee and submission of application.

The Information Bulletin is available on website cse.ap.gov.in and can be downloaded free of cost.



AP DSC Recruitment 2018: How to apply

The step by step procedure for submission of application through online given in USER GUIDE on website cse.ap.gov.in which is available from November 1, 2018.

Or

Follow these steps:

Go the the official website

Click on the application link

On next page, enter your details

Submit the details

The applicants have to pay a fee of Rs.500/- towards application processing and conduct of Recruitment Test (for each post separately) through Payment Gateway from November 1, 2018 to November 15, 2018.

The last date for payment of fee is November 15, 2018 and last date for submission of application online is November 16, 2018.

On receipt of fee the candidate shall be issued a 'Journal Number' with which the candidate can proceed with submission of application online. Issue of Journal Number does not mean that the candidate has completed submission of application online.

A Computer Based Test for the AP DSC teacher recruitment will be conducted in all the districts in December, 2018.

The details of eligibility criteria, rule of reservation, structure and syllabus for each category of post etc., are given in 'Information Bulletin' published by AP DSC.

AP DSC hall tickets will be issued to the candidates based on the data furnished online.

Hence, according to the notification, mere issue of Hall Tickets and writing of examination does not confer any right regarding eligibility.

The standard of questions for TRT and TETcumTRT are given in the Information Bulletin.

After selection, candidates can opt any of the management like Govt./ZPP/MPP/Municipality/ Tribal Welfare.

Click here for more Education News