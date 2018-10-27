AP DSC Releases Teacher Recruitment Notification

Online registration will begin on November 1, 2018 and will continue till November 16, 2018.

Updated: October 27, 2018 10:00 IST
New Delhi: 

Commissioner of School Education (CSE), Andhra Pradesh has released the official notification for AP DSC Teacher recruitment. A total of 7729 vacancies have been notified by CSE AP. Online registration will begin on November 1, 2018 and will continue till November 16, 2018. The eligible candidates can make application online for recruitment to the posts of School Assistants, Language Pandits, Secondary Grade Teachers, Physical Education Teachers, Music, Craft, Art & Drawing in Government, Zilla Parishad, Mandal Parishad, Municipal and Tribal Welfare Schools in the State through District Selection Committee.

Click here for AP DSC Teacher Recruitment Syllabus

Candidates in the age group 18-44 years are eligible to apply for the recruitment.

Click here for AP DSC Teacher recruitment eligibility criteria

Also, recruitment will be also be for the posts of Principals, Post Graduate Teachers(PGTs), Trained Graduate Teachers(TGTs), Physical Education Teachers(PETs), Craft, Art and Music Teachers in AP Model Schools, AP Residential Schools and APBC Welfare Residential Schools in the State through Selection Committee.

AP DSC Exam Schedule

AP DSC, AP DSC Exam date

There is no provision for wait list. 'The number of candidates selected shall not be more that the number of vacancies notified. There shall be no waiting list and Posts, if any, unfilled for any reason, shall be carried forward for future recruitment,' reads the official notice.

Click here for more Jobs News

 

