AP DSC 2018 Merit List Released At Apdsc.apcfss.in

AP DSC 2018 merit list released on the official website

AP DSC 2018 Merit List: Andhra Pradesh District Selection Committee (AP DSC) has released the AP DSC 2018 exam merit list. The merit list is available on the official website and can be downloaded by the candidates who appeared and qualified in the exam. The AP DSC 2018 merit list has been released post-wise and zone/district-wise. candidates should keep this in mind while downloading the merit list.

AP DSC 2018 Merit List: How to download?

AP DSC 2018 Merit List releaed on apdsc.apcfss,in

Step one: Go to official AP DSC website: apdsc.apcfss.in.

Step two: On the homepage, click on the merit list link.

Step three: In the new window, select post details and zone/district details from the drop down menu.

Step four: Enter verification code and submit.

Step five: A pdf will open. Download the pdf and check the merit list.

The merit lists have been released for Residential Schools Music Teacher, Art and Drawing Teacher, and Craft Teacher, for Special School Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT), and for School Assistant posts with School Education department.

The AP DSC examination for TET and TRT, and SGT recruitment began on December 24 and concluded on January 31, 2019. More than 7000 vacancies were advertised under this recruitment.

