AP DSC SGT Hall Ticket Released @ Apdsc.apcfss.in; Download Now

AP DSC hall ticket: Special schools, SGT admit card released @ apdsc.apcfss.in

AP DSC hall ticket: Andhra Pradesh District Selection Committee or AP DSC has released the AP DSC SGT hall ticket on the official website. Along with the Secondary Grade Teachers or SGT recruitment exam admit card, the Committee has also released the hall tickets or admit card for Special Schools exam scheduled from this month. The AP DSC admit card is available on the official website, apdsc.apcfss.in. The AP DSC SGT exams have been scheduled to be held from January 18, 2019.

AP DSC SGT hall ticket: How to download

The AP DSC admit card for SGT exam can be downloaded following these steps:

Step 1 : Visit the official website, apdsc.apcfss.in

Step 2 : Click on the hall ticket link

Step 3 : On next page, enter your registration details

Step 4 : Submit the details

Step 5 : From next page download your AP DSC SGT and Special Schools hall tickets

AP DSC exam schedule - SGT and Special Schools

(Date, Time, Post, Subject, Duration)

18.01.2019 9.00 AM TO 12.00 NOON SGT TELUGU 3 HOUR

18.01.2020 2.00 PM TO 5.00 PM SGT TELUGU 3 HOUR

19.01.2019 9.00 AM TO 12.00 NOON SGT TELUGU 3 HOUR

19.01.2020 2.00 PM TO 5.00 PM SGT TELUGU 3 HOUR

20.01.2019 9.00 AM TO 12.00 NOON SGT TELUGU 3 HOUR

20.01.2019 2.00 PM TO 5.00 PM SGT TELUGU 3 HOUR

24.01.2019 9.00 AM TO 12.00 NOON SGT TELUGU 3 HOUR

24.01.2019 2.00 PM TO 5.00 PM SGT TELUGU 3 HOUR

25.01.2019 9.00 AM TO 12.00 NOON SGT TELUGU 3 HOUR

25.01.2019 2.00 PM TO 5.00 PM SGT TELUGU 3 HOUR

27.01.2019 9.00 AM TO 12.00 NOON SGT TELUGU 3 HOUR

27.01.2019 2.00 PM TO 5.00 PM SGT TELUGU 3 HOUR

28.01.2019 9.00AM TO 12.00 NOON SGT(SPL) TELUGU 3 HOUR

28.01.2020 2.30 PM TO 5.00 PM LP(SPL) TELUGU+ HINDI 2 1/2HOUR

29.01.2019 9.00 AM TO 12.00 NOON SGT TELUGU 3 HOUR

29.01.2019 2.00 PM TO 5.00 PM SGT TELUGU 3 HOUR

30.01.2018 9.30 AM TO 12.00 NOON SA(SPL) ENGLISH+ PHYSICAL SCIENCE 21/2HOUR

30.01.2018 2.30 PM TO 5.00 PM SA(SPL) MATHS 2 1/2HOUR

31.01.2019 9.00 AM TO 12.00 NOON SGT TELUGU 3 HOUR

31.01.2019 2.00 PM TO 5.00 PM SGT Minor Media KANNA+ORIYA+ TAMIL + URDU 3 HOUR