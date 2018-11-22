CTET Admit Card Today

CTET Admit Card 2018: Know How To Download

CTET admit cards will be released today. CBSE will release the admit cards for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) today at the official website ctet.nic.in. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download it using their registration details as and when it is released. The exam will be held on December 9, 2018. The paper I will be held from 2.00 pm in the afternoon till 4.30 on December 9, 2018 and the CTET paper II will be held in the morning shift, from 9.30 am to 12.00 FN.

On November 20, 2018 CBSE released the admit card notice. 'The candidate's e-Admit Cards, will be available on website showing the particulars along with the photograph & signature of the candidates on the CTET website www.ctet.nic.in from 22-11-2018,' CBSE said in a notification on CTET admit card.

The candidate whose admit card have not been uploaded on CTET website must contact the CTET Unit by November 30, 2018 (Friday) along with the copy of their confirmation page/proof of fee submission failing which the Board will not be responsible for non-issue of admit card to any such candidate.

Along with the admit card, the official website will also notify candidates about other norms to be followed in the exam hall like the estimate time of entry and the list of prohibited items for the exam.

