CTET Will Be Held In 20 Languages: Prakash Javadekar Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar has directed CBSE to continue conducting the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) in the 20 Indian languages as earlier.

#CTET परीक्षा सभी भारतीय भाषाओं में आयोजित की जाएगी। यह परीक्षा अंग्रेजी, हिंदी, असमिया, बांग्ला, गारो, गुजराती, कन्नड़, खासी, मलयालम, मणिपुरी, मराठी, मिजो, नेपाली, उडिया, पंजाबी, संस्कृत, तमिल, तेलुगु, तिब्बतन और उर्दू में आयोजित की जाएगी।@cbseindia29pic.twitter.com/bHhYvJaFKK — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) June 18, 2018

"CTET examination will be held in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bangla, Garo, Gujarati, Kanada, Khasi, Malyalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Mizo, Nepali, Oriya, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Telugu,Tibetan & Urdu @cbseindia29," he added.



DMK leader Kanimozhi today took to twitter to express her anger at the CBSE's earlier decision to drop languages which she said will come as a blow to speakers of several regional languages.



"The decision to drop Tamil and 16 other regional languages from Central Teacher Eligibility Test is highly condemnable and strikes at the root of federalism. Students of CBSE whose mother tongue is Tamil will be put to a great disadvantage without teachers.



"Students are forced to study Hindi and Sanskrit instead of their mother tongue. This will lead to another language struggle through out the country. This is another of BJPs efforts to make a Hindi-Hindu Hindustan," said Kanimozhi.



