CTET February 2026 Application Window Opens With Exam On February 8

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) February 2026 session has been activated by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today (November 27).

The online application window opened on 27 November and will closed on December 18, 2025. Both submission and fee payment need to be completed before December 18, 11.59 pm.

Examination date and fee:

February 8 - Duration: 2.30 hours

9.30 am to 12 pm: Paper 2

2.30 pm to 5 pm: Paper 1

There will be 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQ) for 150 marks in paper 1, which will cover Child Development and Pedagogy, Mathematics, Environment and Languages 1 and 2. All questions will be compulsory to attend.

Paper 2 marking and questions will be the same except for an additional choice between Mathematics and Social Studies/Social Science.

For General and Other Backward Class (OBC), Rs 1000 for a single paper and Rs 1200 for double. SC/ST and PWD, Rs 500 for single and Rs 600 for double.

Eligibility

The minimum qualifications for appearing in the CTET are as notified by NCTE. The candidates are advised to visit the website of NCTE https://ncte.gov.in to ascertain their eligibility.

Steps to apply:

Visit the official website (ctet.nic.in)

Click "apply online."

Fill in required details and upload documents

Submit the fee using the online payment mode and download the form.

Candidates are advised to check out the official website for updates and important notifications.