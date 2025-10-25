CTET Registrations To Begin Soon, Check Details To Apply

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the examination date for the 21st edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). The exam is scheduled to be held on February 8, 2026, Sunday.

CBSE will soon begin with the registration process for CTET 2026. Candidates who wish to register for the exam can be prepared with their scanned photograph and signature. They will also be required to fill details like state, identification type. An application fee of Rs 1,000 is required for one paper while those applying for both papers will have to pay fee of Rs 1,200.

Steps to register:

Step 1: Log on to CTET official website https://ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'Apply Online' and open the same.

Step 3: Fill in the online application form and note down Registration number/Application number

Step 4: Upload latest scanned photograph and signature

Step 5: Pay examination fee by debit/credit card and net banking

Step 6: Print confirmation page for record and future reference.

CTET will be held in two sessions: Paper- I and Paper-II. The test will be conducted in 20 languages in 132 cities all over the country.

The detailed information bulletin containing details of examination, syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities and important dates will be released on CTET official website. The information will be hosted on the CTET website https://ctet.nic.in.

