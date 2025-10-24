CBSE Central Teacher Eligibility Test 2026: Exam On February 8, Check Notification Details Here

CBSE CTET 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the examination dates for 21st edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026 today, October 24, 2025. The test will be conducted on February 8, 2026 (Sunday) in 132 cities across India and will be available in 20 languages. Candidates seeking to teach students in Classes 1 to 5 are required to take Paper 1, whereas those who wish to teach Classes 6 to 8 need to take Paper 2. Candidates can download the official notice detailing the examination dates on the official website of the board - ctet.nic.in.

CBSE CTET 2026 Roles Eligibility, Certificate Validity

Those who pass the exam can apply for teaching roles such as Primary Teacher (PRT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), or Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) in schools that recognize CTET scores. The CTET certificate is a required qualification for employment in government schools, including those run by state governments, Kendriya Vidyalayas, and Navodaya Vidyalayas. The CTET certificate issued by CBSE is valid indefinitely.

Official Exam Notification - "CBSE CTET 2026 Exam Dates"

How To Apply?

Candidates will be able to apply on the official website - ctet.nic.in under the "Candidate Activity" section, once the information bulletin is released.

The detailed official notice containing details such as the syllabus, eligibility criteria, exam fee, examination cities, and important dates will be released soon on the official website of CBSE.

CTET is a necessary qualification for individuals seeking to be appointed as teachers in any of the schools mentioned in Clause (n) of section 2 of the RTE Act. Candidates are required to successfully complete the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), which will be administered by the relevant Government based on the Guidelines established by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).