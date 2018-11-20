CTET Admit Card To Be Available From November 22; Details Here

CTET Admit Card Update; Date Announced For Download From Ctet.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE, Delhi will release the CTET admit card from November 22, 2018, said a statement. The CBSE is conducting the 11th edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on December 9, 2018 (Sunday) at 2296 centres throughout the country in 92 cities. Candidates are advised to download their CTET admit card from official Website only, i.e. www.ctet.nic.in to appear for the examination as the designated centres and read the instructions carefully on schedule time, prohibited items and reach the examination centre well in time to avoid any hardship.

The paper I will be held from 2.00 pm in the afternoon till 4.30 on December 9, 2018 and the CTET paper II will be held in the morning shift, from 9.30 am to 12.00 FN.

"The candidate's e-Admit Cards, will be available on website showing the particulars along with the photograph & signature of the candidates on the CTET website www.ctet.nic.in from 22-11-2018," CBSE said said in a notification on CTET admit card.

"No admit cards will be issued separately by the Board. These are to be downloaded only by the candidates," statement added.

The candidate whose admit card have not been uploaded on CTET website must contact the CTET Unit by November 30, 2018 (Friday) along with the copy of their confirmation page/proof of fee submission failing which the Board will not be responsible for non-issue of admit card to any such candidate.

"Thereafter no such requests will be entertained," CBSE said.

A candidate who does not possess the valid CTET admit card will not be permitted for the examination under any circumstances by the Centre Superintendent

The test will start exactly at the time mentioned in the admit card and an announcement to this effect will be made by the invigilator.

During the examination invigilator will check admit card of all the candidates to verify the identity of the candidate.

