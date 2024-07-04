CTET 2024 Exam On July 7, Admit Card To Be Out Soon

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon activate the link for the admit card for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024. Once released, candidates will be able to download their admit card from the official website ctet.nic.in by using their login credentials.



The exam will be held on July 7, 2024 in two shifts for a duration of 2:30 hours each. Paper 2 exam will be held from 9:30 am to 12 noon, while the Paper 1 exam is scheduled for 2 pm to 4:30 pm.



The Paper 1 exam will be held for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes 1 to 5, while Paper 2 is for a person who wants to be a teacher for classes 6 to 8.



CBSE had earlier released the city intimation slip for the CTET 2024.



The test will be conducted in twenty languages in 136 cities across the country.



The exam is conducted for screening eligible candidates for appointment as a teacher in any of the schools referred to in Clause (n) of section 2 of the RTE Act. The candidate must pass the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) which will be conducted by the appropriate Government in accordance with the guidelines framed by the NCTE.

