SSB HC Admit Card 2026 (OUT) Live: Physical Efficiency, Standard Tests On Feb 9

SSB HC Admit Card 2026 OUT: The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has released the SSB Head Constable (Ministerial) admit card for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). Candidates scheduled to appear for the tests on February 9 can download their hall tickets from the official website, ssb.gov.in, by logging in with their registration number and password.

SSB HC Admit Card 2026: Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket

The PET and PST began on January 28, 2026, with subsequent phases continuing through February 2026. The SSB has now issued admit cards for candidates whose PET and PST are scheduled to be held on February 9, 2026.

Important Details For Candidates

This recruitment drive is conducted by the Ministry of Home Affairs to fill 115 vacancies for the post of Head Constable (Ministerial). The positions are Group-'C' Non-Gazetted Ministerial (Combatised) roles. The vacancy breakdown is as follows:

Un-Reserved (UR): 47

EWS: 11

OBC: 26

SC: 21

ST: 10

Ex-Servicemen: 10% of total vacancies are reserved for this category.

Physical Standards and Efficiency Tests

Candidates must meet specific physical criteria to qualify:

Male Candidates: 1.6 km race to be completed in 6 minutes and 30 seconds.

Female Candidates: 800-meter race to be completed in 4 minutes.

Note: Ex-servicemen are exempted from the PET but must appear for the PST and subsequent stages.

General/OBC/SC/EWS (Male): Minimum height of 165 cms and chest of 77 cms (minimum 5 cm expansion).

General/OBC/SC/EWS (Female): Minimum height of 155 cms.

Relaxations in height are provided for candidates from specified hilly regions (162.5 cms for males; 150 cms for females) and Scheduled Tribes (162.5 cms for males; 150 cms for females).

Mandatory Documentation At Venue

On the day of the PET/PST, candidates must report to the assigned venue with:

A clear and legible printout of their admit card.

A valid photo identity proof.

A printout of the acknowledgment of the online application form.

Failure to produce these documents will result in disqualification from the recruitment process.

Pay Scale and Benefits

Selected candidates will be placed in Level-4 of the pay matrix, with a basic pay of Rs 25,500 - 81,100 per month. Additionally, they will receive allowances such as Dearness Allowance, Ration Money, and Washing Allowance as per government orders.

Check detailed advertisement here