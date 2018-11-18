CTET 2018 Admit Card Expected Soon @ Ctet.nic.in, Check Details Here

CTET Admit Card 2018 Expected Soon @ Ctet.nic.in, Check Details Here

The CTET 2018 admit card will be released on the official website of the exam soon. According to reports, the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2018 admit card will be released in this month for the examinations scheduled to be held on December 9, 2018. The official notification of CTET, however, said the dates for downloading admit card will be available on CTET website www.ctet.nic.in. The candidates are advised to check the official website for more updates on CTET admit card. Once available, the candidates may download Admit Card from CTET official website and appear for the examination at the given centre.

"In case of any discrepancy noticed in admit card regarding particulars of candidate, photograph and signature or any other information vary from confirmation page, he/she may immediately contact CTET unit for necessary corrections," said the CTET 2018 notification.

The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE, the official organiser of the CTET 2018, started inviting online application for conduct of the 11th edition of the exam in August.

The test will be conducted in twenty languages in 92 cities all over the country.

The online application process started from August 1, 2018 onwards.

The candidates shall report at the CTET examination centre 90 minutes before the commencement of the examination.

According to CTET notification, a candidate who reports at the examination centre after 9:30 AM will not be allowed to sit in Paper II and candidate reports after 2:00 PM will not be allowed to sit in Paper I.

The candidates are advised to read the instructions on the CTET admit card carefully and follow them during the conduct of the examination.

The candidate must show, the CTET admit card downloaded from the official website for admission in the examination room/hall.

A candidate who does not possess the valid CTET admit card will not be permitted for the examination under any circumstances by the Centre Superintendent

The test will start exactly at the time mentioned in the admit card and an announcement to this effect will be made by the invigilator.

During the examination invigilator will check admit card of all the candidates to verify the identity of the candidate.

Click here for more Jobs News