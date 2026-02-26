CTET February 2026 Re-Exams Set For Two Centres In Bihar

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a public notice regarding the 21st edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) held in February 2026. According to the notice, the CTET Paper-II examination scheduled for February 7, 2026, could not be conducted at two examination centres in Bihar due to administrative reasons.

The affected centres are Lakshya International Academy in Bardih, Patepur (Vaishali district) and St. John's Academy in Basmati Nagar, Keshopur (Vaishali district). Candidates who were allotted these centres were unable to appear for Paper-II on the scheduled date, said board in a statement. CBSE has now announced that the CTET Paper-II exam for these candidates will be conducted on March 1, 2026 (Sunday), at the same centres.

The board said revised admit cards will soon be made available in the candidates' login on the official CTET website. Candidates are advised to download their updated admit cards and appear for the examination as per the new schedule.

The board has clarified that no further opportunity will be provided to appear in the 21st edition of CTET. Additionally, requests for change of examination centre or date will not be entertained under any circumstances.

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) is a national-level entrance exam conducted by the CBSE to assess the eligibility of candidates for teaching jobs in central government schools like Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs), Navodaya Vidyalayas (NVs), and other schools under the administrative control of the Government of India.

The test is divided into two papers:

Paper I is for candidates applying for classes I to V (Primary Level).

Paper II is for candidates applying for classes VI to VIII (Upper Primary Level).

Candidates seeking teaching jobs in classes 1 to 8 need to appear for both papers. CTET is a requirement for teaching jobs in central government schools and is also given weightage by many state governments and private schools. The test result is valid for a lifetime, and candidates can reappear for the test to enhance their marks.