UPTET Answer Key 2018: Here's How To Download Using Your Mobiles

Upbasiceduboard is expected to release the UPTET answer key on upbasiceduboard.gov.in

As per the updates available, Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board or Upbasiceduboard as it famously known, is expected to release the UPTET answer key 2018 soon on the official website upbasiceduboard.gov.in hosted by National Informatics Centre (NIC). The Board had conducted the UPTET teacher eligibility test on November 18 for around 23 lakh registered candidates, out which 17 lakh appeared in the exam. The next process in the examination exercise is the release of UPTET answer key for analyzing the answers keyed in by the candidates. The candidates will be provided an option to scrutinize the provisional UPTET answer key to be released by the Board.

A dedicated link will be available on the official website for raising objections, if any, towards the provisional UPTET answer keys to be released by the Board.

UPTET answer key: How to check

If you are using your mobiles or smartphones to access the UP TET answer key, follow the steps given here:

Upbasiceduboard or Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board is expected to release the UPTET answer key on this page

Step One : Go to the official website of UPTET 2018, upbasiceduboard.gov.in

Step Two : On the homepage, you may find two link, one of Primary UPTET exam answer keys and another of Upper Primary UPTET answer keys

Step Three : Click on your UPTET answer key 2018 link

Step Four : Check your UPTET answer key on next page

After downloading your UPTET answer key, the candidates may login to the official website through the link given there to raise objections in regard to the provisional keys.

If you are still using your mobiles to raise the objections, you may go to the link given on the homepage of the website mentioned above and login to complete the process.

UPTET 2018 answer key: What if the website is not opening

You have two options.

One, have patience and wait for the official website to open properly.

Two, access the answer keys from portals which republish the official keys. Be sure and beware of the authority of the keys you are checking. We will try to upload the original UPTET answer keys as it is being published.

Read more:

UPTET Answer Key 2018: Here's How To Download Official Answer Key

UPTET Answer Key Soon: Important Points Candidates Should Know

UPTET Answer Key Delayed; Update On New Date, Time Awaited

UPTET 2018 Answer Key Soon: What's Next?

Click here for more Job News

