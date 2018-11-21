UPTET Answer Key Delayed; Update On New Date, Time Awaited

UPTET Answer Key Date, Time Update

As per the latest update the UPTET 2018 answer key was expected at 3.00 pm. However the website shows no update in this regard. The latest update, the official website carries is about the admit card, list of eligible and non eligible candidates and option to print the application form. More than 17 lakh candidates are waiting for the answer key since yesterday. While reports initially suggested that the UP Basic Education Board will upload the keys on November 20, later on citing technical issues it quoted Board officials confirming that the answer keys will be out by 3 pm today.

UPTET 2018 Answer Key Soon: What's Next?

With no such update from the Board, candidates are suggested to wait for a confirmation.

Last year, the Board had released the UPTET answer key in two days after the completion of the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test in October.

Soon after downloading the answer key, UPTET candidates can also raise objections online. The Board will allow candidates to challenge the preliminary answer key within a specified deadline. This will be a provisional answer key, and after considering the challenges raised by candidates the Board will release a final answer key for the exam.

