UPTET 2018 Answer Key Soon: What's Next?

UPTET 2018: Whats Next?

UP Basic Education Board is all set to release the UPTET 2018 answer key. Though there is no official confirmation in this regard, reports suggest that the official answer key of the teacher eligibility test (TET) in the State is expected today at 3.00 pm. More than 17 lakh candidates are eagerly waiting for the UPTET 2018 answer key which will be available on the website upbasiceduboard.gov.in. Candidates can download the answer key pdf file or else can login to the website using their registration details.

UPTET Answer Key 2018: Important Points Candidates Should Know

After the answer key is out, the Board will start the online challenge submission process. For almost every state level recruitment exam, the exam conducting body releases the answer key and allows candidates to raise objections, if any. The move to ensure transparency in exam system takes 3-10 days. In this process, candidates go through the answer keys, challenge the ones which they find incorrect by providing sufficient and relevant proof and finally the organization releases the final answer key considering the objections raised by candidates. In many cases, the final result is released based on the queries submitted on the preliminary answer key.

For the UPTET 2018 answer keys will be released for all the four sets. Candidates will be allowed to raise objections till November 23 and the final answer key is expected on November 30, as per reports.

UPTET 2018 result is expected in December.

