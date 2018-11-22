IGNOU Hall Tickets Released For December Exam; Download Now

IGNOU Hall Ticket 2018: Know How To Download

IGNOU has released hall tickets for December 2018 term end exam. The exam will begin on December 1, 2018. Online registration for the same was done in October 2018. For December 2017 term end exam the admit card was released on November 21, 2017. A total of 4, 97, 883 candidates took the exam, then. The exam was held at 855 centres nationwide.

'Students will be allowed to appear in Term-end Examination for the course(s) for which registration is valid and not time-barred and assignment(s) is/are submitted. Examination Fee once submitted will not be refunded. Students must carry IGNOU Identity-Card in the Examination Hall for writing Examination. In case, students do not have IGNOU Identity card due to various reasons, they must get it issued (i.e. duplicate copy of IGNOU Identity card) from Regional Centre concerned well before the start of the Examination. Students are required to contact the RC in person (by post) and get the duplicate Identity card for attending Examination,' reads the official notice released by IGNOU.

IGNOU is the largest Open University in India and offers students a chance to pursue courses through distance mode. There are 21 schools through which IGNOU offers undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and certificate courses.

