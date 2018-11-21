IGNOU December 2018 Exam: Important Points For Candidates

IGNOU Hall Ticket For December 2018 Exam

For the December term end exam IGNOU will release the hall tickets soon. Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will release the admit cards on its official website ignou.ac.in. The exam will begin on December 1, 2018. Online registration for the same was done in October 2018. Usually IGNOU releases the hall tickets atleast 10 days before the exam schedule. For December 2017 term end exam the admit card was released on November 21, 2017. A total of 4, 97, 883 candidates took the exam, then. The exam was held at 855 centres nationwide.

On the other hand, online registration for January session admission is open in IGNOU. Students will be able to apply for fresh admissions to all Master, Bachelor, Diploma, and Certificate programmes till December 31, 2018.

Recently IGNOU completed the registration process for B.Ed. admission and OPENMAT-XLIV programme. Courses offered through OPENMAT-XLIV programme include Master of Business Administration (MBA), Post Graduate Diploma in Human Resource Management (PGDHRM), Post Graduate Diploma in Financial Management (PGDFM), Post Graduate Diploma in Operations Management (PGDOM), Post Graduate Diploma in Marketing Management (PGDMM) and Post Graduate Diploma in Financial Markets Practice (PGDFMP).

IGNOU is the largest Open University in India and offers students a chance to pursue courses through distance mode. There are 21 schools through which IGNOU offers undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and certificate courses.

