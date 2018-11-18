IGNOU Admission 2019: B.Ed, Management Programme Application Submission Ends Today

IGNOU B.Ed, Management Programme Application Submission Ends Today

November 18 i.e. today is the last date of accepting the application forms towards the entrance test of B.Ed and Management Programme for the next academic session in IGNOU. Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date from November 15 to November 18 last week. The online link for applying for the entrance examinations of both Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) and OPENMAT-XLIV, the management entrance examination of IGNOU, will be closed in the midnight of 18th November, 2018. The interested candidates may visit the official website of the varisty, ignou.ac.in.

Courses offered through OPENMAT-XLIV programme include Master of Business Administration (MBA), Post Graduate Diploma in Human Resource Management (PGDHRM), Post Graduate Diploma in Financial Management (PGDFM), Post Graduate Diploma in Operations Management (PGDOM), Post Graduate Diploma in Marketing Management (PGDMM) and Post Graduate Diploma in Financial Markets Practice (PGDFMP).

B.Ed applicants must have at least fifty percent marks either in the Bachelor's Degree and/or in the Master's Degree in Sciences/ Social Sciences/Commerce/Humanity. Applicants with Bachelor's in Engineering or Technology with specialization in Science and Mathematics should have 55% marks or any other qualification equivalent thereto.

Also applicant must be a trained in-service teachers in elementary education or should have completed a NCTE recognized teacher education programme through Face-to-Face mode.

The session for B.Ed. programme will start in January. Course fee is Rs. 50,000 for the entire programme.

The B.Ed. Entrance Test date will be announced in due course of time by IGNOU.

