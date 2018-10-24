IGNOU OPENMAT-XLIV Admission 2019: Registration Begins

IGNOU MBA Admission 2019 Begins

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has invited online application for admission to Management Programmes through OPENMAT-XLIV for January 2019 session. Direct Link To Apply For IGNOU MBA Admission. Entrance exam for admission to the degree/ diploma management programmes will be held on December 16, 2018. The last date to register for the exam is November 15, 2018. For post graduate diploma programme, the admission will be direct without any entrance test. Students who have directly enrolled for PG Specialisation Diploma, can subsequently enroll for MBA after clearing of OPENMAT entrance exam.

Courses offered through OPENMAT-XLIV programme: Master of Business Administration (MBA), Post Graduate Diploma in Human Resource Management (PGDHRM), Post Graduate Diploma in Financial Management (PGDFM), Post Graduate Diploma in Operations Management (PGDOM), Post Graduate Diploma in Marketing Management (PGDMM) and Post Graduate Diploma in Financial Markets Practice (PGDFMP).

