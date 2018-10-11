IGNOU To Allow Two Extra Chances For Students Of Discontinued Courses

IGNOU has decided to provide two extra chances for appearance in term end examinations to students who were enrolled in any of the three programmes that have been discontinued by the University. The decision has been taken as a one-time measure and will benefit students who would have faced difficulty in case they were unable to clear their final exams.

IGNOU will conduct the two extra chance Term End Examinations (TEE) in December 2018 and June 2019 for the students of all three discontinued face to face programmes of School of Journalism and New Media studies who could not complete their programmes successfully within their maximum registration period.

The students of MAEMPM, MAJMC and BAAVFX courses who had registered for all the courses of these programmes but have not been able to complete these programmes successfully within the maximum registration period can fill the examination form for term end examinations in December 2018 and June 2019 to complete their pending courses.

Students must note that this is only a one-time measure and the University will not provide any further opportunities for students to clear the examination. Hence, students must make sure to clear their examinations during the next two term end examinations.

In case of any queries, students can call onthe following numbers 011-29571601/29571609 or send an email at soj@ignou.ac.in.

Click here for more Education News