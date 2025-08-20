IGNOU December TEE Exams 2025: Tentative Date Sheet Out, Here's All You Need To Know

IGNOU has published a tentative timetable for the December 2025 Term-End Examinations (TEE). This schedule covers students enrolled in both the university's Open & Distance Learning (ODL) programmes and its online courses. It's a preliminary timetable, so expect minor adjustments. IGNOU will confirm the final dates and open the exam-form portal later.

The exams will be held from 1 December 2025 to 8 January 2026. Exams are spread across these dates to accommodate various courses and papers, so check your specific programme's paper schedule when the final sheet appears.

How many sittings are there each day?

Each exam day includes two sessions: a morning shift (10:00 AM-1:00 PM) and an afternoon shift (2:00 PM-5:00 PM). Papers have been slotted into one of these two windows depending on the course and paper code.

How do I download the date sheet?

Go to ignou.ac.in

Open the Student Support / Student Zone (or the "Examinations" tab)

Look for the notice titled "December 2025 TEE Date Sheet (Tentative)" and click it

Select your programme or paper list if options are provided, then download the PDF

Save a copy to your device and print one for quick reference.

If you're enrolled in IGNOU's distance-learning or online courses and plan to sit for the December 2025 exams, this schedule is directly relevant to you. Even if you don't have a paper in the first week, review the full timetable. It helps with planning revision and travel, and you'll spot any clashes early.

What is a term-end examination?

A term-end examination is often called an end-of-term or semester exam. It is a comprehensive test that assesses everything taught over that academic period. These exams typically determine course grades and are a key part of how universities evaluate a student's overall performance in a subject.