Advertisement

IGNOU December Term End Exam 2025 Registration Ends Today, Apply Here

IGNOU December TEE Exams: The examination for both online and Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programs will be conducted in both pen-and-paper format and Computer Based Test (CBT)

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
IGNOU December Term End Exam 2025 Registration Ends Today, Apply Here
IGNOU TEE 2025: starting tomrrow, October 27, 2025 till October 31, 2025 by paying a late fee.

IGNOU December TEE 2025: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will close the registration window for the December 2025 Term-end Examinations (TEE) today, October 26, 2025. Interested applicants can apply for online and Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programs by submitting their applications on the official IGNOU-Samarth portal ignou.samarth.edu.in. While the without late-fee window closes today, students will still be able to apply for the exams starting tomrrow, October 27, 2025 till October 31, 2025 by paying a late fee.

IGNOU TEE December Exam 2025: How To Register For Exam?

  • Visit the official website of the samarth portal- ignou.samarth.edu.in.
  • Click on "New Registration" if registering for the first time.
  • After registering, enter your enrollment number and password.
  • Enter details to register for the exam.
  • You will be successfully register for the exam.

The examination for both online and Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programs will be conducted in both pen-and-paper format and Computer Based Test (CBT) format, with the anticipated start date being December 1, 2025.

Candidates are required to complete the form and provide accurate information for their chosen courses. Following registration, they must submit their assignments on time and fulfill the minimum study duration specified for each course.

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
IGNOU TEE December Exams 2025, IGNOU TEE Registration, IGNOU December TEE Registration
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com