IGNOU December Term End Exam 2025 Registration Begins, Check Exam Date, Other Details Here

IGNOU TEE December Registration 2025: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), ranked as the best Open University in the NIRF 2025 rankings has started the registration process for December Term End Examinations (TEE) 2025. Students can register for the examination by filling the Online Distance Learning (ODL) form on the official website of the university - ignou.samarth.edu.in.

The registration process will end on October 6, 2025 and students registering after this date will have to pay a late fee of Rs. 1,100.

IGNOU TEE Exam 2025: How To Register For December Exam?

Visit the official website of the samarth portal- ignou.samarth.edu.in.

Click on "New Registration" if registering for the first time.

After registering, enter your enrollment number and password.

Enter details to register for the exam.

You will be successfully register for the exam.

The examination will be held in a paper and pen mode as well as in Computer Based Test (CBT)-mode. The examination will likely commence from December 1, 2025 according to the official website.

Candidates must carefully fill the form and enter the correct details for courses. After registration, they must ensure timely submission of assignments and complete the minimum study period prescribed for each course.

There will be no change in the examination date and no request for such change will be accepted by the university.