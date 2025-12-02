Advertisement

IGNOU TEE December 2025 Exam: Admit Card Released, Download Here

IGNOU TEE Exam 2025: Each exam day includes two sessions: a morning shift (10:00 AM-1:00 PM) and an afternoon shift (2:00 PM-5:00 PM).

from December 1, 2025 to January 1, 2026

The Indra Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the December Term End Examination (TEE) 2025 admit card. The exams are scheduled to be conducted from December 1, 2025 to January 1, 2026. Students who applied for the examination can check and download the admit card on the official website of the university - ignou.samarth.edu.in.

IGNOU TEE Exam 2025: How To Download Admit Card?

  • Visit the official website ignou.samarth.edu.in.
  • Login with your enrollment number and password.
  • Click on the admit card link.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and save it for future reference.

IGNOU TEE 2025: Details Mentioned On The Admit Card

  • Candidate's Name
  • Date of Birth
  • Subject Code
  • Exam Date
  • Other relevant details

The examination for both online and Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programs will be conducted in both pen-and-paper format and Computer Based Test (CBT) format.

How many sittings are there each day?

Each exam day includes two sessions: a morning shift (10:00 AM-1:00 PM) and an afternoon shift (2:00 PM-5:00 PM). Papers have been slotted into one of these two windows depending on the course and paper code.

