IGNOU December Term End Exam 2025 Registration Deadline Extended Till October 26, Details Here

IGNOU December TEE 2025: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the registration deadline for the December 2025 Term-end Examinations (TEE). Interested applicants can now register for online and ODL programs until October 26, 2025, by submitting their applications on the official IGNOU-Samarth portal at ignou.samarth.edu.in. The registration period was initially set to end on October 20, 2025. Both online and ODL programs will be held in pen and paper mode as well as Computer Based Test (CBT) mode, which are expected to take place starting December 1, 2025.

Those registering for the examination must pay a fee of Rs. 200 for each theory course. The application window with a late fee of Rs. 1,100 will open on October 27 and will close on October 31, 2025.

Eligibility Requirements

Candidates are required to have paid the course fee for the respective year or semester and have submitted the examination form punctually. They must have also completed and submitted the necessary number of assignments by the deadlines prior to taking the examination.

IGNOU TEE Exam 2025: How To Register For December Exam?

Visit the official website of the samarth portal- ignou.samarth.edu.in.

Click on "New Registration" if registering for the first time.

After registering, enter your enrollment number and password.

Enter details to register for the exam.

You will be successfully register for the exam.

Candidates must carefully fill the form and enter the correct details for courses. After registration, they must ensure timely submission of assignments and complete the minimum study period prescribed for each course