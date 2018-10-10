150 Students Shortlisted In IGNOU Campus Placement Drive

Graduates and Post Graduate programme students were allowed to to participate in the drive.

150 students have been shortlisted or selected for the position of Business Development Executive (BDE) in Banking Sector by the participating company in a campus placement drive held by the Open University, IGNOU, in Delhi yesterday. The Campus Placement Cell (CPC) of Indira Gandhi National Open University or IGNOU in association with Regional Centres of Delhi, NCR organized Campus Placement Drive on October 9, 2018 at B. R. Ambedkar Convention Centre, IGNOU Campus, Maidan Garhi, New Delhi-110068.

"In this drive 150 students have been shortlisted / selected for the position of Business Development Executive (BDE) in Banking Sector by the participating company," said a statement from the varsity.

Graduates and Post Graduate programme students were allowed to to participate in the drive.

The students were asked to carry two copies of their latest resume (having IGNOU enrolment no.), ID proof, address proof, and passport size photographs at the time of interview.

Since the openings are urgent, selected candidates will be required to join immediately. The list of selected/shortlisted students declared at the end of the day.

