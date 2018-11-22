UPTET Answer Key 2018 Released: Important Points For Candidates

UPTET Answer Key 2018 Released

Candidates can now download UPTET 2018 answer keys online for both primary and upper primary level exams. More than 17 lakh candidates took the exam on November 18. Soon after the exam was over, speculations were high regarding the answer key. Since November 20, candidates have been searching online for the UPTET 2018 answer keys. However, the answer keys were released today online with the notification date being November 20. As per the notification, UPTET 2018 answer key and objection submission process will be open till November 23. The official website, upbasiceduboard.gov.in, is not responding right now and candidates are left with only one day for completing the formalities.

UPTET 2018: Know How To Check Using Mobile Phone

UPTET Answer Key 2018: Highlights

Answer Keys are available for all four sets/ series

The last date to submit objections is November 23 till 6.00 pm.

Objections must be submitted to the mail id uptethelpline@gmail.com

As happened earlier in several occasions, the official website of the UP Basic Education Board may not respond when the candidates try to access UPTET answer key. The candidates are advised to have patience and wait for more updates in this regard from UPTET website and here.

The objection should be submitted in MS Excel or MS word file and typed in Times New Roman font.

The objection file should have important details: level of the exam (primary or upper primary), question number, answer key, candidate's answer and proof.

For almost every state level recruitment exam, the exam conducting body releases the answer key and allows candidates to raise objections, if any. In this process, candidates go through the answer keys, challenge the ones which they find incorrect by providing sufficient and relevant proof and finally the organization releases the final answer key considering the objections raised by candidates. In many cases, the final result is released based on the queries submitted on the preliminary answer key.

