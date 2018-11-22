ESIC SSO Prelims Marks Out

ESIC SSO Prelims Marks: Check Here

For the ESIC SSO prelims, marks of individual candidates have been released online. Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has released the marks of all the candidates who took the prelims exam on November 3 for Social Security Officer (SSO) recruitment. The mark list is available on the official website esic.nic.in. Candidates can check their marks using their registration number, roll number. Details have released on the section wise marks obtained by the candidate along with the total score. A total of 6202 candidates have qualified for the main exam which is scheduled to be held on December 15.

Click here for ESIC SSO Prelims Marks

The main exam will comprise of questions from reasoning/ intelligence, general/ economy/ financial/ insurance awareness, English language and quantitative aptitude. The total marks will be 200 and candidates will be allowed 2 hours. The descriptive test will carry two questions: letter writing and essay.

ESIC will fill 539 vacancies through these exams.

The prelims comprised of questions from English Language, Reasoning Ability and Quantitative Aptitude. While the minimum qualifying marks was 45%, the cut off in general category is 71 marks out of 100.

