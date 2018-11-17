ESIC Social Security Officer Main Exam In December; 6202 To Appear

ESIC Result 2018: SSO Prelims Result Out; 6202 Qualify

A total of 6202 candidates have qualified the preliminary exam of ESIC Social Security Officer recruitment. Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Delhi has released the result on the official website esic.nic.in. ESIC will conduct main exam for the SSO recruitment on December 15, 2018. A total of 539 vacancies will filled up through the selection process which involves preliminary exam, main exam, computer skill test and descriptive test. The prelims comprised of questions from English Language, Reasoning Ability and Quantitative Aptitude. While the minimum qualifying marks was 45%, the cut off in general category is 71 marks out of 100.

ESIC SSO Result 2018: Click here for candidate list

The main exam will comprise of questions from reasoning/ intelligence, general/ economy/ financial/ insurance awareness, English language and quantitative aptitude. The total marks will be 200 and candidates will be allowed 2 hours. The descriptive test will carry two questions: letter writing and essay.

