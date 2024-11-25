Advertisement

ESIC Hiring For Top Medical Posts, Salary Up To Rs 2 Lakh Per Month, Check Key Details

ESIC Recruitment 2024: Selection will be through walk-in interviews on November 27, 2024, at ESIC Model Hospital, Ludhiana.

ESIC Recruitment 2024: The Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) is recruiting for multiple roles, including Super Specialists, Specialists, Senior Residents, and Dental Surgeons, at its hospitals nationwide. Interested candidates can apply via the official ESIC website.

ESIC Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details

  • Super Specialist (Full-Time/Part-Time): 4 posts
  • Specialist: 5 posts
  • Dental Surgeon: 1 post
  • Senior Resident (3-Year Tenure): 35 posts
  • Senior Resident (1-Year, GDMO Replacement): 14 posts

Eligibility Criteria

For Senior Resident posts: MD/MS/DNB/MDS in the relevant speciality from a recognised university, with valid registration from NMC/State Medical Council/Dental Council.

Candidates awaiting final results can apply but must present their passing certificate before the interview.

Age Limits

  • Super Specialist and Specialist: Up to 69 years
  • Dental Surgeon and Senior Residents: Up to 45 years

Salary Structure

  • Super Specialist (Full-Time): Rs 2 lakh/month
  • Senior Resident (3-Year Tenure): Rs 67,700/month
  • Dental Surgeon: Rs 60,000/month

Selection Process

Selection will be through walk-in interviews on November 27, 2024, at ESIC Model Hospital, Ludhiana. Candidates must report between 9.30am and 10am with the required documents.

Applicants should ensure their eligibility and adhere to the prescribed application format to avoid disqualification. Queries can be directed to the Nodal Officer via dean.bihta@gmail.com.

Check Detailed notification

