ESIC Hiring For Top Medical Posts, Salary Up To Rs 2 Lakh Per Month, Check Key Details

ESIC Recruitment 2024: The Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) is recruiting for multiple roles, including Super Specialists, Specialists, Senior Residents, and Dental Surgeons, at its hospitals nationwide. Interested candidates can apply via the official ESIC website.

ESIC Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details

Super Specialist (Full-Time/Part-Time): 4 posts

Specialist: 5 posts

Dental Surgeon: 1 post

Senior Resident (3-Year Tenure): 35 posts

Senior Resident (1-Year, GDMO Replacement): 14 posts

Eligibility Criteria

For Senior Resident posts: MD/MS/DNB/MDS in the relevant speciality from a recognised university, with valid registration from NMC/State Medical Council/Dental Council.

Candidates awaiting final results can apply but must present their passing certificate before the interview.

Age Limits

Super Specialist and Specialist: Up to 69 years

Dental Surgeon and Senior Residents: Up to 45 years

Salary Structure

Super Specialist (Full-Time): Rs 2 lakh/month

Senior Resident (3-Year Tenure): Rs 67,700/month

Dental Surgeon: Rs 60,000/month

Selection Process

Selection will be through walk-in interviews on November 27, 2024, at ESIC Model Hospital, Ludhiana. Candidates must report between 9.30am and 10am with the required documents.

Applicants should ensure their eligibility and adhere to the prescribed application format to avoid disqualification. Queries can be directed to the Nodal Officer via dean.bihta@gmail.com.

Check Detailed notification