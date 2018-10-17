ESIC SSO Admit Card 2018 Released; How To Download

ESIC has released the admit card for Social Security Officer (SSO) exam on its official website. Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will conduct the recruitment exam for Social Security Officer on November 3, 2018. The admit card is available for download now and candidates who have registered for the exam, can download the admit card from the official website esic.nic.in.

A total of 539 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment. The selection process involves preliminary exam, main exam and computer skill test and descriptive test.

ESIC SSO Admit card 2018: How to download?

Step one: Go to official website: www.esic.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the Reruitment tab.

Step three: Click on the admit card link.

Step four: Enter the required details. Submit and download your admit card.

After downloading the admit card, check that all the details are mentioned correctly.

The prelims will be a qualifying exam for shortlisting candidates for the main exam. In the prelims, candidates shall attempt questions from English Language, reasoning ability and quantitative aptitude. The exam will comprise of 100 questions totaling to 100 marks.

