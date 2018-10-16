ESIC Social Security Officer Exam Admit Card Today

ESIC Admit Card 2018 For SSO: Know How To Download

ESIC is expected to release the admit card for Social Security Officer today. Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will conduct recruitment exam for Social Security Officer on November 3, 2018. Candidates who have registered for the exam, can download the admit card from the official website esic.nic.in. A total of 539 vacancies are available for recruitment and online registration for the same was over on October 5, 2018. Candidates will be selected on the basis of preliminary exam, main exam and computer skill test and descriptive test.

'The link to download Admit Card/Call Letter for appearing in the Phase-I Preliminary Examination will be made available to the candidates tentatively from 16 th October, 2018 onwards. Other important instructions on the conduct of examination will also be uploaded on ESIC website www.esic.nic.in in due course,' reads the official update.

The prelims will be a qualifying exam for shortlisting candidates for the main exam. In the prelims, candidates shall attempt questions from English Language, reasoning ability and quantitative aptitude. The exam will comprise of 100 questions totaling to 100 marks.

For the main exam the number of candidates shortlisted will be 10 times the number of vacancies in each category.

Candidates may have to use their application number/ registration number to download the admit card.

