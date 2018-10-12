ESIC Social Security Officer Exam Date Announced

ESIC Social Security Officer Exam Date, Admit Card Details

Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Delhi has notified the exam date for Social Security Officer/ Manager/ Superintendent exam. The phase 1/ preliminary exam will be conducted by ESIC on November 3, 2018. ESIC will release admit cards on October 16, 2018. A total of 539 vacancies are available for recruitment and online registration for the same was over on October 5, 2018. Candidates will be selected on the basis of preliminary exam, main exam and computer skill test and descriptive test.

ESIC Social Security Officer Prelims Pattern

The prelims will comprise of questions from English Language, reasoning ability and quantitative aptitude. The exam will comprise of 100 questions totaling to 100 marks.

The prelims will be qualifying in nature. 'For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of one fourth of the mark assigned to that question.

The candidates will be shortlisted for Phase-II in the ratio of 1:10 i.e. about 10 times the number of vacancies in each category on the basis of their performance in Phase-I,' clarifies it about the scheme of examination.

Candidates can download the admit card from the official website esic.nic.in as and when it is released.

