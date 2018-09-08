ESIC Notifies Recruitment For Graduates; 539 Vacancies

ESIC Recruitment 2018 For Graduates; 539 Vacancies

Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has invited applications for recruitment to Security Officer/ Manager Grade II/ Superintendent post. A total of 539 vacancies are available for recruitment. Graduates with working knowledge of computer including use of office suites and database are eligible to apply. Applicants must be in the age group of 21-27 years. Candidates can apply till October 5, 2018 at the official website esic.nic.in. Candidates will be selected on the basis of preliminary exam, main exam and computer skill test and descriptive test.

ESIC has revamped the SSO 2014 recruitment. 'All candidates who had applied against the Advertisement dated 16.01.2014 have to apply afresh. Any category of applicant who had applied against the advertisement dated 16.01.2014 and now become age barred due to change in crucial date are granted age relaxation to that extent and they will also be exempted from payment of application fee on furnishing the correct registration no. of previous application,' it says.

The prelims will comprise of questions from English Language, reasoning ability and quantitative aptitude. The exam will comprise of 100 questions totaling to 100 marks. The prelims will be qualifying in nature. 'For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of one fourth of the mark assigned to that question. The candidates will be shortlisted for Phase-II in the ratio of 1:10 i.e. about 10 times the number of vacancies in each category on the basis of their performance in Phase-I,' clarifies it about the scheme of examination.

The main exam will comprise of questions from reasoning/ intelligence, general/ economy/ financial/ insurance awareness, English language and quantitative aptitude. The total marks will be 200 and candidates will be allowed 2 hours. The descriptive test will carry two questions: letter writing and essay.

Click here for more Jobs News